BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for June 5

Sun, 06/05/2022 - 18:30
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins grow faster than Bitcoin (BTC) next week?
The last day of the week is neither bullish nor bearish as some coins are trading in the green zone while others are in the red.

BTC/USD

Even though the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined since yesterday, the price change over the last week has made up +1.76%.

Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading sideways as today's candle is the same as yesterday's. In this case, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves next week. Likewise, sideways trading in the range of $29,500-$31,000 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming days.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,667 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the only coin from the list, trading in the red over the previous seven days.

Binance Coin (BNB) is below the $300 mark, which means that the native exchange coin is looking worse than the market in general. If buyers cannot return the price to the $300 zone, bears may return the rate to $280 next week.

BNB is trading at $297.20 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer as the price has rocketed by 19%.

Despite the sharp growth, the rate remains below $0.60, which is crucial to fix above for a mid-term rise. If it does not happen soon, the decline may continue to $0.50 until the end of June.

ADA is trading at $0.5583 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

