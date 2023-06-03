BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 3

Bulls remain powerful on the first day of the weekend as the rates of coins keep growing.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost remained the same since yesterday.
Image by TradingView
The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps accumulating energy for a sharp move as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. If buyers want to bring BTC back into the midterm bull run, they need to restore the price above the $28,000 mark.
Only in that case is there a chance to see a test of $30,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $27,166 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) today, rising by 0.65%.
Image by TradingView
At the moment, Ethereum (ETH) is fighting for the important zone of $1,900. If closure can happen above it, there is a high possibility to see a further upward move to the range of $1,950-$2,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-June.
Ethereum is trading at $1,902 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has gained the most value, going up by 1.27%.
Image by TradingView
Despite today's rise, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $0.5272. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a correction to $0.51 soon.
XRP is trading at $0.5193 at press time.