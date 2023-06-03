BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 3

Original U.Today article

How long can rise of top coins last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls remain powerful on the first day of the weekend as the rates of coins keep growing.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost remained the same since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps accumulating energy for a sharp move as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. If buyers want to bring BTC back into the midterm bull run, they need to restore the price above the $28,000 mark.

Only in that case is there a chance to see a test of $30,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,166 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) today, rising by 0.65%.

Image by TradingView

At the moment, Ethereum (ETH) is fighting for the important zone of $1,900. If closure can happen above it, there is a high possibility to see a further upward move to the range of $1,950-$2,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-June.

Ethereum is trading at $1,902 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value, going up by 1.27%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $0.5272. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a correction to $0.51 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5193 at press time.