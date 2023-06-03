Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 3

Sat, 06/03/2023 - 14:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can rise of top coins last?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 3
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls remain powerful on the first day of the weekend as the rates of coins keep growing.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has almost remained the same since yesterday.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps accumulating energy for a sharp move as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. If buyers want to bring BTC back into the midterm bull run, they need to restore the price above the $28,000 mark.

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for June 1

Only in that case is there a chance to see a test of $30,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,166 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) today, rising by 0.65%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

At the moment, Ethereum (ETH) is fighting for the important zone of $1,900. If closure can happen above it, there is a high possibility to see a further upward move to the range of $1,950-$2,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-June.

Ethereum is trading at $1,902 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value, going up by 1.27%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of XRP has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $0.5272. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a correction to $0.51 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5193 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Binance (BNB) Has No Plans to Enter Bitcoin (BTC) Mining, CZ Says
06/03/2023 - 14:12
Binance (BNB) Has No Plans to Enter Bitcoin (BTC) Mining, CZ Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC): Binance Poll Attracts Surprising Responses
06/03/2023 - 12:59
Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC): Binance Poll Attracts Surprising Responses
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image No, Peter Schiff Not Launching Gold-Pegged Crypto, Son Suspects Account Hack
06/03/2023 - 12:22
No, Peter Schiff Not Launching Gold-Pegged Crypto, Son Suspects Account Hack
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov