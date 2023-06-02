Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for June 2

Fri, 06/02/2023 - 16:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does XRP have energy to keep growth going?
XRP Price Analysis for June 2
Bulls have returned the lost initiative as all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has increased by 2.58% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is approaching the resistance after a false breakout of the local support level at $0.5131. If closure happens near the $0.5190 mark, there is a chance to see a further growth to $0.52 and above.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, today's bar is likely to close above yesterday's peak at $0.5166. If that happens, one can expect a slight growth to the next resistance zone around $0.54. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the potential bullish weekly closure, the rate of XRP is far from key levels. The low volume confirms that bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a continued rise. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.50-$0.53 is the more likely scenario until mid-June.

XRP is trading at $0.5179 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

