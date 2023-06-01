DOGE Price Analysis for June 1

Original U.Today article

Can one expect bounce back of DOGE at beginning of June?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Sideways trading continues on the cryptocurrency market as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, bulls are trying to hold the initiative as the rate is trading near the local resistance at $0.07918. If they can manage to do that, the breakout may lead to the test of the $0.07260 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is trading sideways as the rate is located in the middle of a wide channel.

As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.072 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A more bearish situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the rate has not bounced off far from it. If bears' pressure continues and the candle closes below the $0.07 mark, there is a good possibility of seeing a test of the support at $0.06581 until mid-June.

DOGE is trading at $0.07166 at press time.