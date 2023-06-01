DOGE Price Analysis for June 1

Sideways trading continues on the cryptocurrency market as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, bulls are trying to hold the initiative as the rate is trading near the local resistance at $0.07918. If they can manage to do that, the breakout may lead to the test of the $0.07260 zone shortly.
On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is trading sideways as the rate is located in the middle of a wide channel.
As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.072 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.
A more bearish situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the rate has not bounced off far from it. If bears' pressure continues and the candle closes below the $0.07 mark, there is a good possibility of seeing a test of the support at $0.06581 until mid-June.
DOGE is trading at $0.07166 at press time.