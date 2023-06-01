Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for June 1

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 16:45
Denys Serhiichuk
Can one expect bounce back of DOGE at beginning of June?
Sideways trading continues on the cryptocurrency market as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, bulls are trying to hold the initiative as the rate is trading near the local resistance at $0.07918. If they can manage to do that, the breakout may lead to the test of the $0.07260 zone shortly.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of DOGE is trading sideways as the rate is located in the middle of a wide channel.

As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.072 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

A more bearish situation can be seen on the weekly chart, as the rate has not bounced off far from it. If bears' pressure continues and the candle closes below the $0.07 mark, there is a good possibility of seeing a test of the support at $0.06581 until mid-June.

DOGE is trading at $0.07166 at press time.

