BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 15

Mon, 08/15/2022 - 13:21
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How fast can bulls recover after today's fall?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 15
The new week has started with a correction on the market as most of the coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is falling the least from the list with a decline of 1.70%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the drop, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading above $24,000, which is vital for bulls to save in terms of further growth. However, if the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the fall may continue to the $23,500 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,093 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the main loser today, going down by 4.57% over the last day.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has dropped below the vital $1,900 mark. If bulls cannot restore the lost initiative by the end of the day, there are high chances to see the test of the $1,800-$1,850 zone in the second part of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,891 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), declining by almost 4%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is approaching the support level at $0.3635, which has been recently tested. At the moment, the more likely scenario is the breakout of the mentioned mark, followed by a sharp decline to the $0.35 area.

XRP is trading at $0.3674 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

