BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 15

The new week has started with a correction on the market as most of the coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is falling the least from the list with a decline of 1.70%.
Despite the drop, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading above $24,000, which is vital for bulls to save in terms of further growth. However, if the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the fall may continue to the $23,500 zone soon.
Bitcoin is trading at $24,093 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the main loser today, going down by 4.57% over the last day.
Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has dropped below the vital $1,900 mark. If bulls cannot restore the lost initiative by the end of the day, there are high chances to see the test of the $1,800-$1,850 zone in the second part of the month.
Ethereum is trading at $1,891 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), declining by almost 4%.
XRP is approaching the support level at $0.3635, which has been recently tested. At the moment, the more likely scenario is the breakout of the mentioned mark, followed by a sharp decline to the $0.35 area.
XRP is trading at $0.3674 at press time.