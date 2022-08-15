BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for August 15

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The new week has started with a correction on the market as most of the coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is falling the least from the list with a decline of 1.70%.

Despite the drop, Bitcoin (BTC) remains trading above $24,000, which is vital for bulls to save in terms of further growth. However, if the candle closes below the mentioned mark, the fall may continue to the $23,500 zone soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $24,093 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the main loser today, going down by 4.57% over the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) is looking more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has dropped below the vital $1,900 mark. If bulls cannot restore the lost initiative by the end of the day, there are high chances to see the test of the $1,800-$1,850 zone in the second part of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,891 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), declining by almost 4%.

XRP is approaching the support level at $0.3635, which has been recently tested. At the moment, the more likely scenario is the breakout of the mentioned mark, followed by a sharp decline to the $0.35 area.

XRP is trading at $0.3674 at press time.