DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 14

Can meme coins keep bull run next week?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are losing power at the end of the week. However, some coins keep trading in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 11.70% over the last 7 days.

DOGE is about to break the resistance level at $0.07759 on the weekly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout might lead to a test of the $0.09 zone within the nearest days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07752 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has outperformed DOGE, rocketing by almost 30%.

SHIB has already broken the resistance level at $0.00001297 and is on the way to the mirror level at $0.00001704. If the buying volume increases, the aforementioned resistance can be attained next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001553 at press time.