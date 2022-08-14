Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 14

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can meme coins keep bull run next week?
Bulls are losing power at the end of the week. However, some coins keep trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 11.70% over the last 7 days.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is about to break the resistance level at $0.07759 on the weekly chart. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout might lead to a test of the $0.09 zone within the nearest days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07752 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has outperformed DOGE, rocketing by almost 30%.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

SHIB has already broken the resistance level at $0.00001297 and is on the way to the mirror level at $0.00001704. If the buying volume increases, the aforementioned resistance can be attained next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001553 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

