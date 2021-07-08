Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, and LTC Price Analysis for July 8

Price Predictions
Thu, 07/08/2021 - 11:48
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can altcoins rise against falling Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, ETH, and LTC Price Analysis for July 8
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

 Coming close to the end of the week, bears have seized the initiative and all top 10 coins have come back to the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Yesterday, the Bitcoin (BTC) price continued to consolidate in a sideways corridor. After retesting the upper border of the range ($35,000), the pair returned to its lower value ($34,000). Tonight, the bears continued their decline and broke through the support line.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

In the morning, the decline stopped around the $33,000 mark, but if the bears intensify the onslaught, the price of the chief crypto might roll back to the weak support of $32,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $32,400 at press time.

ETH/USD

Yesterday morning, the Ethereum (ETH) price was able to test the resistance of $2,400, but buyers could not continue the recovery above this level.

Related
BTC, DOT, and XRP Price Analysis for July 7

In the second half of the day, the price returned to the area of average prices, and late at night, the bears broke through the support of the upward trendline, which kept the pair from a deep pullback for more than a week.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

As of this morning, the decline has stopped at the level of $2,218, but if sellers intensify the onslaught, a pullback to the POC line is possible.

Ethereum is trading at $2,138 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is also going down, falling by almost 9%.

LTC/USD chart by TradingView
LTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the 'digital silver' is on the way to the support at $124.This level was already tested before which means that if sellers break it, there is a high chance to see the continued drop to $105.

LTC is trading at $129.79 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Litecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

article image Bank of America Dives Deeper Into Crypto by Creating Own Research Team
07/08/2021 - 14:43

Bank of America Dives Deeper Into Crypto by Creating Own Research Team
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Poised to Resume Moving to $100,000 in Second Half 2021: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
07/08/2021 - 13:15

Bitcoin Poised to Resume Moving to $100,000 in Second Half 2021: Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Banking Giant Santander UK Bans Payments to Binance
07/08/2021 - 12:58

Banking Giant Santander UK Bans Payments to Binance

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya