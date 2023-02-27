BTC Community Wants Elon Musk to Integrate Bitcoin Lightning Payments, Poll Says

Mon, 02/27/2023 - 15:00
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent poll shows that many in BTC community want Lightning Network payments to be added on Twitter
BTC Community Wants Elon Musk to Integrate Bitcoin Lightning Payments, Poll Says
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent BTC-themed Twitter account "Bitcoin Archive" (@BTC_Archive) has shared the results of a poll it conducted recently. It is about Bitcoin Lightning Network payments potentially launching on Twitter.

Poll about BTC payments on Twitter

In the poll, the Bitcoin community shared its view on whether Twitter boss Elon Musk should integrate Bitcoin Lightning Network-based payments on his newly-acquired social media platform.

The majority of the respondents have voted "yes." According to the screenshot, 36,488 people have taken part in the voting.

Bitcoin Lightning Network allows using the flagship cryptocurrency for micropayments via an off-chain protocol. This allows for a significant reduction of fees and avoids delays in transactions.

The poll addresses Elon Musk to pay attention and kindly integrate BTC micropayments.

Dogecoin army expects Elon to bet on DOGE

Overall, Musk is likely to have another opinion on this matter. In the summer of last year, before he began acquiring Twitter stock, he several times mentioned in interviews and on podcasts that it would be a good idea to use Dogecoin for micropayments on Twitter. He believes DOGE to be better designed for payments. When he was invited to join the Twitter board, Musk suggested that Twitter begin to accept DOGE as payment for Twitter Blue subscriptions.

Now, the Dogecoin army is expecting Musk to finally implement DOGE as a payment option on Twitter.

Related
Twitter Preparing to Launch New “Coins” Feature

Twitter to launch its own token?

However, odds are high that neither BTC nor DOGE will be implemented on the social media behemoth. As reported by U.Today recently, Twitter has been working on launching a "Coins" feature for rewarding content creators.

It is not clear so far how it will work, but it seems likely that an internal Twitter coin will be bought with fiat money by users and then utilized to tip creators.

Transactions are expected to be conducted via Stripe, an Internet platform that makes it possible to conduct payments globally. The integration of this feature seems likely, as Twitter canceled work on building and launching its own cryptocurrency wallet started before Elon Musk bought the platform and fired its top management.

#Bitcoin News #Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
02/28/2023 - 06:01
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
02/27/2023 - 20:30
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
02/27/2023 - 19:00
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Robinhood’s Crypto Business Under Fire from SEC
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
Solana (SOL) Founder Explains Blockchain’s Unique Approach to Security and Performance
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
SHIB Price Analysis for February 27
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
BUSD Booted from Coinbase: What You Need to Know
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP Looks Desperate as Asset, Here's What Can Change Situation
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
XRP/USDD Pair Attracts Zero Trading Fees on Crypto Exchange Huobi: Details
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
Ex-Ripple Official Admits to Running Market Maker on XRP Ledger
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SHIB Lead Dev's Hints Led to Important Debut, New SHIB Pair Added by Binance US, 2.24 Trillion SHIB Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
What Do Coinbase Transfers Mean for Bitcoin (BTC) Price? Here's What This Analyst Has to Say
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for February 27
Show all