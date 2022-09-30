MicroStrategy Wants to Create Bitcoin Lightning Network-Based SaaS, Seeks IT Engineer

Fri, 09/30/2022 - 10:02
Yuri Molchan
Public company with biggest Bitcoin holdings seeks to expand its presence in crypto industry, making it permanent
MicroStrategy, founded by Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin evangelist who has recently stepped down as its CEO to better focus on the company's Bitcoin strategy, has published a vacancy to hire a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer.

The company intends to create its own SaaS platform based on BTC Lightning Network in order to allow enterprises with solutions for creating new e-commerce use cases for BTC's Lightning Network.

MicroStrategy is an entity with the largest amount of Bitcoin on its balance sheet. As reported by U.Today recently, in September, the company purchased yet another 301 Bitcoins, paying $6 million for them.

Presently, the business software giant holds roughly 130,000 Bitcoins worth $3.89 billion.

