Twitter Preparing to Launch New “Coins” Feature

Tue, 01/10/2023 - 20:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Twitter is inching closer to introducing its internal token for tipping creators
Twitter Preparing to Launch New “Coins” Feature
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to Jane Manchun Wong, a prominent reverse engineering expert, has revealed that social media company Twitter seems to be inching closer to launching a new feature called "Coins."

The feature will make it possible to reward users for posting certain tweets by punching Twitter's internal token with fiat money.     

The feature will involve completing transactions through Stripe, an internet technology platform that facilitates payments and other types of transactions in various countries around the globe. 

Rumors about Twitter's new tipping feature and its yet-to-be-launched internal currency started circulating in late 2022.

Related
Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
As reported by U.Today, Twitter backpedaled on its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet after the social media platform got purchased by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Dogecoin (DOGE) took a hit and dropped nearly 10%, demonstrating its sensitivity to news related to Musk and his companies.   

Recently, Twitter also released a new crypto feature that allows users to search for up-to-date price information. The new improvement enables users to find price charts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) by simply typing their name or ticker symbol in the search tab. With the addition of this feature, traders will now be able to obtain timely cryptocurrency market data among all other financial assets on Twitter. 

#Twitter #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Binance’s Stablecoin Hasn’t Alway Been Fully Backed, Report Says
01/10/2023 - 19:06
Binance’s Stablecoin Hasn’t Alway Been Fully Backed, Report Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 10
01/10/2023 - 19:00
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 10
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
01/10/2023 - 16:20
Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya