Twitter Preparing to Launch New “Coins” Feature

Twitter is inching closer to introducing its internal token for tipping creators

According to Jane Manchun Wong, a prominent reverse engineering expert, has revealed that social media company Twitter seems to be inching closer to launching a new feature called "Coins."

The feature will make it possible to reward users for posting certain tweets by punching Twitter's internal token with fiat money.

The feature will involve completing transactions through Stripe, an internet technology platform that facilitates payments and other types of transactions in various countries around the globe.

Rumors about Twitter's new tipping feature and its yet-to-be-launched internal currency started circulating in late 2022.

Ads Ads

As reported by U.Today, Twitter backpedaled on its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet after the social media platform got purchased by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. Dogecoin (DOGE) took a hit and dropped nearly 10%, demonstrating its sensitivity to news related to Musk and his companies.

Recently, Twitter also released a new crypto feature that allows users to search for up-to-date price information. The new improvement enables users to find price charts for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) by simply typing their name or ticker symbol in the search tab. With the addition of this feature, traders will now be able to obtain timely cryptocurrency market data among all other financial assets on Twitter.