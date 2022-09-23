BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 23

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Not all coins could keep yesterday's sharp growth as some cryptocurrencies have come back to the bearish zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest losers with a decline of 1.47% over the past 24 hours.

Despite the drop, the fall may continue as the price is on the way to the support level at $18,271 after a false breakout. This means that sellers tend to be more powerful than buyers.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative in the near future, there are chances to see a sharp decrease to the closest level at $17,592 by the end of the current month.

Bitcoin is trading at $18,635 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has changed since yesterday by +0.49%.

Ethereum (ETH) could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle, which means it is too early to think about a midterm rise. If the bar closes near the $1,230 mark, one can expect a sharp price drop to the zone around $1,000 as enough power has been accumulated for that.

Ethereum is trading at $1,285 at press time.