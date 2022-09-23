BTC and ETH Price Analysis for September 23

Not all coins could keep yesterday's sharp growth as some cryptocurrencies have come back to the bearish zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest losers with a decline of 1.47% over the past 24 hours.
Despite the drop, the fall may continue as the price is on the way to the support level at $18,271 after a false breakout. This means that sellers tend to be more powerful than buyers.
If bulls cannot seize the initiative in the near future, there are chances to see a sharp decrease to the closest level at $17,592 by the end of the current month.
Bitcoin is trading at $18,635 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is looking better than Bitcoin (BTC) as the price has changed since yesterday by +0.49%.
Ethereum (ETH) could not keep the rise going after yesterday's bullish candle, which means it is too early to think about a midterm rise. If the bar closes near the $1,230 mark, one can expect a sharp price drop to the zone around $1,000 as enough power has been accumulated for that.
Ethereum is trading at $1,285 at press time.