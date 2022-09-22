XRP Price Analysis for September 22

Some cryptocurrencies are trying to come back to the green zone, while others still remain in the red.
XRP/USD
XRP is the biggest gainer in the top 10 list, rocketing by almost 10%.
On the hourly time frame, XRP has formed a local resistance level at $0.4477 against the increased volume.
There are low chances to see further growth today as the daily ATR is passed. Respectively, the more likely scenario is a slight correction to the $0.4250 zone.
XRP has absorbed yesterday's fall, which means that buyers remain more powerful than bears. If nothing changes and the rate remains above $0.4234, the upward move may continue to the $0.46 mark.
On the weekly chart, the situation is also positive. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the volume is high, one can expect further midterm growth to the $0.50 area. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-October.
XRP is trading at $0.4320 at press time.