BTC, ADA, BNB, XLM, and LTC Price Analysis for August 10

Bulls managed to stage a comeback after a market correction on Monday. as a result, all the top 10 coins are in the green zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has been almost unchanged over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near the resistance at $47,000. The trading volume is high which means that this zone is important for traders in terms of further price action. If bulls can break above the resistance, there are chances to get to $53,000 by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $45,578 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer today. Its price has rocketed by more than 6 percent since yesterday.

After the sharp spike, Cardano (ADA) remains bullish on the daily chart.

The altcoin has fixed above the $1.50 level, which served as the resistance before. Now, the more likely scenario is the continued growth to the next vital mark at $1.90.

ADA is trading at $1.56 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is also not an exception, rising by 5 percent.

From the technical point of view, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading similarly to Cardano (ADA) as the rate is slightly approaching the important $400 mark. The buying trading volume has reduced, which might mean that traders are accumulating power for another push. In this case, the growth may continue to the nearest resistance at $483.

BNB is trading at $369 at press time.

XLM/USD

Stellar (XLM) is underperforming compared to Binance Coin (BNB) or Cardano (ADA) since its price only moved by 1.51 percent.

Stellar (XLM) is looking bullish from the mid-term scenario as the rate has almost fixed above the level at $0.30 after a sharp decline. Respectively, one may expect the consolidation at the current level before the growth to the resistance at $0.3410.

XLM is trading at $0.3068 at press time.

LTC/USD

The rate of Litecoin (LTC) has risen by 1.50 percent over the last 24 hours.

The rate of the "digital silver" is approaching the $180 mark where the ongoing rise may be stopped for some time, so bulls could get more energy to keep the growth. If such a scenario takes place, Litecoin (LTC) may get to the zone around $200 by next week.

LTC is trading at $163.61 at press time.