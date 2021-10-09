BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 9

Original U.Today article

The weekend has begun with a neutral mood on the cryptocurrency market as some coins are in the red zone, while others are in red.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.37% since yesterday, while the growth over the last 7 days has accounted for 15.29%.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is coming back to the level of $55,800, formed by the false breakout.

The ongoing growth shows that bulls are ready to keep the rise going. In this case, there is a high chance to see the test of the vital zone around $60,000 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $55,072 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the biggest gainer today as the altcoin has risen by 0.72%.

Despite the ongoing rise, Cardano (ADA) still has the power to keep the growth going. At the moment, the coin is still located in the accumulation channel, which is confirmed by the low trading volume. At the moment, the more likely scenario is the rise to the zone of $2.7-$2.8 where most of the liquidity is focused.

ADA is trading at $2.278 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is also located in the green zone. However, it does not look as bullish as Cardano (ADA) or Bitcoin (BTC).

Binance Coin (BNB) is facing difficulties after yesterday's sharp drop, as the native exchange coin cannot restore the lost positions. Thus, the buying trading volume is low, which means that bulls are not ready to keep the rise going from the current level. There is a strong probability of another short-term decline to the crucial level around $400.

BNB is trading at $423 at press time.