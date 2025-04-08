Advertisement
    Strategy on Cusp of Losing All Its Bitcoin Gains

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 19:04
    Strategy's Saylor is roughly 15% away from being underwater
    Strategy on Cusp of Losing All Its Bitcoin Gains
    According to cryptocurrency analytics firm Akrham, Strategy, the Virginia-based business intelligence firm that happens to be the biggest corporate holder of Bitcoin, is only 13% away from losing virtually all of its BTC gains. 

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $77,351 after dipping lower due to tariff-related news

    Strategy's average purchasing price currently stands at $67,458 after its most recent $2 billion buy that was announced on March 31. 

    The company's total Bitcoin holdings currently stand at 528,185 BTC. 

    For now, the company is still sitting on an unrealized profit of 14.62% (roughly $5 billion). 

    Saylor has repeatedly ruled out selling even a small portion of his Bitcoin holdings. 

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News
