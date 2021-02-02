BREAKING: MicroStrategy Adds Another $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy has acquired $10 million worth of Bitcoin once again

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy now owns 71,079 Bitcoins ($1.145 billion) after acquiring an additional $10 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, the publicly-traded company disclosed a purchase of the same size on Jan. 22. Prior to that, it raised $650 million via convertible debt in December to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

MicroStrategy made a foray into the cryptocurrency market in August 2020, which turned its CEO, Michael Saylor, into one of the most influential Bitcoin evangelists.

This week, the company will hold its "Bitcoin for Corporations" event to convince more companies to follow in its footsteps by investing in the cryptocurrency.