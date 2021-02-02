ENG
RU

BREAKING: MicroStrategy Adds Another $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin

News
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 13:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy has acquired $10 million worth of Bitcoin once again
BREAKING: MicroStrategy Adds Another $10 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy now owns 71,079 Bitcoins ($1.145 billion) after acquiring an additional $10 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today, the publicly-traded company disclosed a purchase of the same size on Jan. 22. Prior to that, it raised $650 million via convertible debt in December to increase its Bitcoin holdings.

Related MicroStrategy Acquires Another $650 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Related
MicroStrategy Acquires Another $650 Million Worth of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy made a foray into the cryptocurrency market in August 2020, which turned its CEO, Michael Saylor, into one of the most influential Bitcoin evangelists.

This week, the company will hold its "Bitcoin for Corporations" event to convince more companies to follow in its footsteps by investing in the cryptocurrency.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Third of Brits Are "Curious" About Crypto
News
01/27/2021 - 15:12

Third of Brits Are "Curious" About Crypto
Alex Dovbnya
article image Dalio Caves: Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager "Greatly Admires" Bitcoin
News
01/28/2021 - 16:50

Dalio Caves: Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager "Greatly Admires" Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
article image Coinbase Infuriates Its Users by Disabling Purchases
News
01/29/2021 - 16:10

Coinbase Infuriates Its Users by Disabling Purchases
Alex Dovbnya