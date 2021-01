MicroStrategy has acquired another $10 million worth of #Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has acquired $10 million more worth of Bitcoin. The firm paid $31,808 per coin on average.

MicroStrategy now owns 70,784 coins that are worth over $1.13 billion at press time.

Bitcoin is trading at $32,234 on the Bitstamp exchange at press time after a relief rally.

Image by tradingview.com