Breaking: Binance Quits Canada. Here's Why

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 19:19
article image
Alex Dovbnya
In a surprise move, Binance has announced its withdrawal from the Canadian market
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced it will withdraw from the Canadian market due to new regulatory guidance.

The surprise exit was revealed in a Friday tweet, stating that Canada's recent rules related to stablecoins and investor limits for crypto exchanges made it unviable for Binance to continue its operations in the country.

Binance specifically thanked those Canadian regulators who had worked collaboratively with them but expressed disappointment with the new guidance.

The abrupt departure underscores a growing trend among crypto businesses retreating from jurisdictions with unfavorable regulatory frameworks.

In its statement, Binance assured that all remaining Canadian users would receive comprehensive information regarding how the withdrawal will impact their accounts.

The company also expressed its hope to engage further with Canadian regulators in order to establish a more comprehensive and thoughtful regulatory framework.

The crypto behemoth also expressed its hope to engage further with Canadian regulators in order to establish a more comprehensive and thoughtful regulatory framework. Binance remains optimistic about its future presence in Canada, stating, "We are confident that we will someday return to the market when Canadian users once again have the freedom to access a broader suite of digital assets."

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

