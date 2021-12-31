Canadian Regulator Lambasts Binance

News
Fri, 12/31/2021 - 08:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Ontario securities regulator has slammed Binance for claiming that it is authorized to operate in Canada's most populous province
Canadian Regulator Lambasts Binance
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, found itself in an awkward predicament after mistakenly announcing that it was authorized to provide services in Ontario by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The Canadian regulator slammed the company for its "unacceptable" behavior, clarifying that not a single of its entities holds any sort of registration in the country.

In June, Binance told its users from Ontario that their accounts would be closed by the end of the year. This came after the exchange received a warning from the OSC for failing to comply with local securities laws. This was part of the global regulatory onslaught on Binance that the crypto behemoth managed to withstand by reducing leverage and boosting compliance. CEO Changpeng Zhao ditched his usual hoodie for a suit, trying to navigate stormy regulatory waters.

Earlier this week, Binance gleefully announced that it would be able to continue operating in Ontario, Canada's biggest province, after ironing out regulatory issues. The exchange said that it had registered as a money services business (MSB).

The OSC, however, was quick to refute this statement, claiming that only six trading platforms have been greenlit to operate in Ontario, and Binance was not on the list.

Related
Shiba Inu Devs Announce First Phase of DOGGY DAO
The regulator also cautioned companies against misrepresenting their registration status since it would not bode well for their chances to actually obtain regulatory approval in the province:

Crypto asset platforms that have or will be applying for registration with securities regulators should be aware that misrepresenting their registration status raises concerns about the fitness of the firm and its principals for registration.

Earlier this year, it also came to light that Binance was asking law enforcement officials for thank you notes, for which it was reprimanded by the U.S. Justice Department.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Devs Announce First Phase of DOGGY DAO
12/31/2021 - 06:39
Shiba Inu Devs Announce First Phase of DOGGY DAO
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Burn Feature for Merchants to Be Launched by Crypto Payment Provider
12/30/2021 - 20:36
SHIB Burn Feature for Merchants to Be Launched by Crypto Payment Provider
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB 2022 Burn Roadmap Released, Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Better Than Anything Else, SundaeSwap Completes Its Audit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
12/30/2021 - 16:26
SHIB 2022 Burn Roadmap Released, Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Better Than Anything Else, SundaeSwap Completes Its Audit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina