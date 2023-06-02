Bloomberg's Top Expert Unveils Scary Bitcoin Price Prediction

Fri, 06/02/2023 - 15:49
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Bloomberg's Mike McGlone unveils alarming price prediction, says decline may continue
Bloomberg's Top Expert Unveils Scary Bitcoin Price Prediction
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In his latest report titled "Crypto Outlook, June 2023," senior macro strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone suggests that the worst may not be over for Bitcoin. McGlone argues that based on current trends, various causes and the Federal Reserve's bias, the outlook for BTC appears bearish.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

According to McGlone, the month of June may reveal whether the first half's bias for rising risk assets, including Bitcoin, will continue, or if it will lead to a U.S. recession. The strategist leans toward the latter scenario, citing the market's optimistic outlook resulting from aggressive central bank rate hikes, which are ongoing.

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reclaimed $27,000

Highlighting the arguments for further price decline on BTC, the strategist points out that the cryptocurrency traded around $7,000 at the end of 2019 before experiencing a significant liquidity pump, which raises concerns about potential reversion risks. As of June 1, Bitcoin's value stands at approximately $27,000, highlighting the downward trajectory of its 52-week moving average compared to the initial upward trend observed at the onset of the pandemic.

The expert suggests that the main cryptocurrency's recent price fluctuations, with a low of around $15,000 in 2022 and a high of about $30,000 in April, align with historical patterns of booms and busts driven by liquidity.

Related
Bitcoin's Explosive Surge May Come After This Happens

Moreover, McGlone expresses doubt about the ability of Bitcoin to withstand a contraction of the U.S. economy, as the cryptocurrency is relatively young and considered a high-risk asset. He believes that during an economic recession, risk assets, including crypto, tend to become more affordable.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin #Mike McGlone
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Elon Musk's New Tweet Finds Response From XRP Army, Here's What He Posted
06/02/2023 - 18:10
Elon Musk's New Tweet Finds Response From XRP Army, Here's What He Posted
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announcement Made by Crypto Exchange Kraken: Details
06/02/2023 - 15:28
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Announcement Made by Crypto Exchange Kraken: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Total Fees Fall 16% as Meme Token Mania Recedes
06/02/2023 - 14:49
Ethereum (ETH) Total Fees Fall 16% as Meme Token Mania Recedes
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide