Blocksquare's BST Token Now Integrated by Banxa Platform

The integration will enhance the accessibility of BST, enabling users from around the world to purchase it using a wide array of local and international payment options for various categories of clients.

Global platform Banxa adds Blocksquare's BST token-to-fiat checkout

Blocksquare, an innovative RWA protocol and platform for real estate object tokenization, announced that its core crypto token, BST, is added by Banxa, a mainstream crypto-to-fiat on- and off-ramp. BST is now fully integrated into the platform's fiat checkout mechanism.

Another step towards $100m of #tokenized assets with four more properties being added this week. How long till we hit $100m? Soon…



🔥 $95.7m (+$0.9m 🆕) of tokenized #RWA

🔥 111 (+4 🆕) properties

🔥 21 countries

🔥 11 marketplaces



Welcome to the future of #RealEstate ➡️ $BST pic.twitter.com/1yhSMD5Zxc — Blocksquare (@blocksquare_io) April 29, 2024

Renowned for its robust payment infrastructure that processes billions of dollars in transactions, Banxa’s commitment to widening financial accessibility aligns with Blocksquare’s goal of democratizing access to real estate investment.

The feature is also expected to be directly integrated into Blocksquare’s marketplace solutions in the future, further simplifying the process for users to engage with real estate tokenization.

Blocksquare cofounder and CEO Denis Petrovcic is excited by the opportunities unlocked by the BST listing for its new and existing customers:

We are thrilled to partner with Banxa, a partnership that not only amplifies the reach and accessibility of our BST token but also significantly propels our mission of making real estate a universally accessible asset class. This integration is a crucial step towards democratizing real estate on a global scale, enabling anyone, anywhere, to engage with real estate markets through our advanced RWA tokenization infrastructure. As we expand our growing partner network of marketplace operators worldwide, our collaboration with Banxa sets a new standard for real estate investment in the digital age.

From the onset of the collaboration between Blocksquare and Banxa, users of the crypto-to-fiat conversion platform will be able to buy or sell BST via Visa and Mastercard bank cards as well as digital payment solutions by Google and Apple.

BST merges benefits of utility and governance tokens

Holger Arians, CEO of Banxa, highlighted the major role of Blocksquare in the RWA tokenization segment and its ambitious vision:

We think Blocksquare developed a powerful and performant DeFi protocol in the space, significantly innovating RWA tokenization. We are excited to tap into the rapid growth of the Blocksquare ecosystem to advance our central objective of increasing the adoption of blockchain technology.

Technically, BST is Blocksquare’s utility token, which users can use for staking and also to enjoy governance power within the DAO of Oceanpoint, the platform’s dedicated decentralized finance (DeFi) platform.

As of early Q2, 2024, Blocksquare's operating system has onboarded over $95 million worth of real estate assets in 21 countries.