    Blocksquare Introduces Novel Marketplace Tool for Investing in Hotels

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    New platform set to unlock fractionalized investing opportunities in hotel segment
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 13:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    Web3-centric SaaS platform Blocksquare announces the release of a marketplace pool funding round with Pieme, a blockchain platform enabling hotel investment. The new pool will democratize access to fractionalized investing in real estate and unlock new opportunities for the RWA segment globally.

    Blocksquare, Pieme announced marketplace-type pool for investing in hotels

    Slovenia-headquartered SaaS service Blocksquare and fractionalized investments platform Pieme announced today that their joint marketplace pool is kicking off. The new instrument at the intersection of DeFi and RWA is set to change the way retail investors take part in funding rounds in the hospitality segment.

    Commencing on July 30, 2024, this marketplace pool funding round will utilize Blocksquare’s recently introduced Oceanpoint DeFi launchpad to introduce fractional investment into the hospitality industry, increasing inclusivity and democratizing hotel financing.

    Pieme’s management platform is tailored for a variety of investors interested in community-owned hotel residences, with entry investments starting from $150. Utilizing blockchain, Pieme allows investors to monitor bookings, oversee stays and engage in the industry. The platform also manages all operational, maintenance and marketing aspects of investment to allow for streamlined project management.

    In Q3, 2024, Pieme is getting closer to the grand opening of its flagship hotel venue in Kampala, Uganda, with plans for expansion across other African cities to leverage emerging markets for maximum growth potential.

    As covered by U.Today previously, since May 2024, Blocksquare's native utility token is available on Banxa, a mainstream crypto and fiat remittances platform.

    Fueling real estate segment in Africa with Web3 tooling

    In future, Oceanpoint marketplace pools will enable the creation and operation of other tokenized real estate marketplaces within the Blocksquare ecosystem. 

    Marketplace operators are encouraged to submit project proposals and gather community support through a democratic voting process. Then, community members contribute their staked BST tokens (sBST) to support promising initiatives, obtained through participation in the governance pool on Oceanpoint.fi.

    The Pieme Marketplace Pool Campaign is an opportunity for the Blocksquare community to expand into hotel ventures and capitalize on Africa’s burgeoning real estate sector. This Marketplace Pool Round follows the rapid selling out of the previous Oceanpoint Launchpad campaign within 36 hours, building off the popularity of tokenized RWA real estate investment.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption
    About the author
    article image
    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

