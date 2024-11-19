    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) Mainnet Enters Audit, Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) Target Local Tops

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) presale campaign enters new phase
    Tue, 19/11/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) Mainnet Enters Audit, Solana (SOL) and Chainlink (LINK) Target Local Tops
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The crypto market is alive and well with promising developments and altcoins becoming the top cryptos to invest in. Solana (SOL) is generating excitement with projections of a huge rally by 2025, fueled by DeFi expansion and institutional attention. ChainLink (LINK) is coming up as a universal gas token, enhancing its utility and cross-chain interoperability.

    Amid these advancements, BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining traction. Following a blockbuster AMA, the project announced the completion of its Mainnet development and entry into the audit phase, signalling readiness for the next stage of blockchain innovation.

    Solana (SOL) price hits new potential targets

    The Solana (SOL) price target for 2025 continues to generate excitement as analysts forecast a rally. Buoyed by favorable market conditions and DeFi expansion, Solana recently reached a monthly high of $220, supported by strong technical indicators like trading above the 50-SMA at $161.32.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Forum Journey Started 15 Years Ago
    Binance Issues Important Alert to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    “Unconscionable”: Ripple CEO Slams Top Candidate to Replace Gensler
    XRP Journey to $2 Begins, Ethereum (ETH) Golden Cross Potential Arises, Cardano (ADA) 2x: Is It Still Undervalued?

    The potential for Solana to outperform other big players has further heightened interest. The optimism is backed by its expanding ecosystem and institutional attention. Solana is set to remain a key focus for investors aiming to capture substantial gains.

    Advertisement

    ChainLink (LINK) eyes universal gas token status

    The latest ChainLink updates have brought significant innovation to the blockchain space, with LINK positioned as a universal gas token through the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This development allows users to settle network fees with LINK or convert other assets via decentralised exchanges, enhancing LINK’s utility.

    Analysts predict this could push LINK’s value beyond its 2024 high of $22.87, signalling a growing role in cross-chain connectivity. The ChainLink updates highlight its ability to foster blockchain interoperability, drawing increased market attention. As LINK becomes integral to Chainlink's ecosystem, its adoption is expected to drive further growth, making it a noteworthy contributor in the blockchain landscape.

    BlockDAG AMA sparks buzz as mainnet heads into audit

    BlockDAG’s recent AMA session has got the crypto community talking and spotlighting its quick progress and ambitious roadmap. The session revealed major milestones, including the completion of its mainnet development and its transition into the audit phase. Holders were thrilled as the team unveiled plans that further solidified BlockDAG's position as a future leader in blockchain.

    Currently priced at $0.0234 in batch 26. BlockDAG is offering one of the most attractive entry points in the market right now.

    Adding to the hype is the BULLRUN100 bonus, doubling coin purchases for a limited time. This incentive has sparked a rush among crypto enthusiasts eager to capitalise on BlockDAG’s growth potential. Another feature of the offer is early access to purchased coins via airdrop. This becomes increasingly more important the closer the mainnet launch gets. 

    While Solana and Chainlink drive excitement with DeFi and interoperability advances, BlockDAG is rapidly becoming a household name. With its technical achievements, presale success, and engaged community, it stands out as one of the best crypto to buy 2024.

    BlockDAG is making its mark as a project transforming the blockchain landscape. The BULLRUN100 bonus has intensified excitement ahead of the Mainnet launch. For those seeking the perfect blend of technical innovation, strong community engagement, and high growth potential, BlockDAG isn’t just an option to consider, it is the future of blockchain.

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

    #BlockDAG
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 16:49
    Bitcoin Bull Novogratz: “We Are in Paradigm Shift”
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 19, 2024 - 16:00
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Forum Journey Started 15 Years Ago
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BC.GAME Celebrates Third Consecutive Win at the SiGMA Global Gaming Awards with 2024 Best Crypto Casino Title
    Web3 Gaming Trailblazer Big Time Studios Announces $OL Token for the OpenLoot Gaming Platform
    Plutus Announces Platform Enhancements to Bolster Transparency and Sustainability
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Bull Novogratz: “We Are in Paradigm Shift”
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Historic Bitcoin Forum Journey Started 15 Years Ago
    407,510 Litecoin (LTC) in One Sweep, What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD