    BlockDAG’s (BDAG) 100% Bonus Promo is Live Amid Toncoin (TON), Cardano (ADA) Surges

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG (BDAG) pre-sale enters novel phase
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 17:00
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Crypto traders are getting heavily involved with BlockDAG (BDAG) as it continues to reward seasoned traders and crypto newbies. BlockDAG has seen a few huge wins recently and has decided to share the wealth offering a limited-time 100% bonus on BDAG purchases. 

    Toncoin (TON) and Cardano (ADA) predictions are pointing in an upward direction with analysts hedging their bets, ultimately leaving investors confused - to hold or to sell - that is the question.

    Toncoin (TON) struggles with pressure

    The Toncoin supply has seen an increase recently, rising to 1.7 million tokens on exchanges, which could imply impending selling pressure as traders and holders position themselves cautiously. This modest but noticeable increase in Toncoin supply on exchanges is typically viewed as a bearish indicator, suggesting that some holders may be preparing to liquidate their positions. 

    Toncoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also declining to a neutral 44.5 and buying momentum appears to be waning. Despite the narrowing distance between Toncoin’s EMA lines suggests a potential shift in momentum, which could either solidify the current bearish trend or invite buying interest if market conditions improve. This delicate balance keeps the Toncoin supply and its market direction closely watched by analysts.

    Cardano (ADA) might be getting closer to breakout

    Crypto analysts are closely eyeing Cardano, with a prominent prediction suggesting that Cardano’s lengthy consolidation phase may soon end. Analyst Dan Gambardello points to ADA’s historical patterns, which hint at a breakout similar to its previous cycle, making Cardano’s prediction a key focus for traders.

    ADA currently trades around $0.3554, marking a simple 2% increase in the last 24 hours, though it still sits 88% below its all-time high. While Cardano’s recent patterns appear promising, Gambardello advises investors to remain prepared, noting that while the Cardano prediction leans bullish, no outcome is guaranteed.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) becomes attractive opportunity

    BlockDAG’s latest announcement of a 100% bonus offer with the BDAG100 code has excited its community and potential holders. 

    This bonus is more than just a promotional tool - it’s a celebration of BlockDAG’s journey from its initial price of $0.001. The timing is also ideal, as traditional crypto players like Toncoin face uncertainty amid bearish signals in supply and Cardano struggles with prolonged consolidation phases. In comparison to what is going on out there BlockDAG’s consistent roadmap looks even more compelling.

    The BDAG100 bonus offer reaffirms BlockDAG’s commitment to its holders by sharing in the project’s growth and success. It is designed to reward loyalty and encourage new adopters. As BlockDAG’s roadmap advances the excitement around this 100% bonus underscores why many view BDAG as one of the crypto coins to watch. 

    It should come as no surprise to traders reading this article that money wins. Toncoin & Cardano are leaving traders wondering what to do next - in the waiting, no money is being made. 

    While projects like BlockDAG are doubling holders positions with this new 100% bonus offer. 

    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

