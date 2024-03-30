Advertisement
    BlockDAG Releases Keynote Video, RSR Price Increase With Solana Dex Volumes

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG's keynote video released amid intensive marketing campaign
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 16:42
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    With investors constantly on the lookout for the best layer 1 Blockchain, which crypto coin stands out. With Reserve Rights (RSR) Prices surging, Solana Dex volumes surging the options to choose between is incredible but which one of these options will prove to be lucrative as well as provide long term financial security? Meanwhile  BlockDAG emerged as a contender with innovative technology and sustainable approach.

    The Rise of Solana DEXs in Trading Volume

    Solana-based decentralised exchanges (DEXs) have captured a significant market share in the decentralised exchange volume. Leading the pack is Raydium, followed by Jupiter and Orca, with Raydium's 24-hour trading volume hitting nearly $2.2 billion. This volume surpasses that of Ethereum's Uniswap V3. Raydium and Jupiter alone account for over 37% of the market share by trading volume among decentralised exchanges.

    This shift indicates a growing preference for Solana DEXs over their counterparts on other blockchains.

    Reserve Rights Set To Deliver On Bearish Predictions?

    The Reserve Rights (RSR) price surged by over 52% recently, hitting a 17-month high. Despite this significant jump, RSR is considered overvalued, with market indicators suggesting potential corrections ahead. 

    Analysts have turned pessimistic, indicating a likely bearish reversal. The price analysis suggests a possible 20% correction, with RSR trading potentially declining further.

    BlockDAG Presale Results

    BlockDAG has swiftly risen to prominence within the crypto community, pushing its innovative approach. Following an engaging keynote in Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing, the project saw a surge.

    BlockDAG, a layer 1 blockchain, introduces a diverse array of products, including the versatile BDAG coin and a universally accepted crypto payment card. The project’s introduction of the X-series mining rigs provides an accessible means for individuals to earn BDAG coins, with the potential for daily passive income.

    With a firm commitment to community engagement and a novel hybrid approach, BlockDAG could be considered an alternative for cryptocurrency investors.

    Join BlockDAG Now!

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

    #BlockDAG
