BlockDAG Releases Keynote Video, RSR Price Increase With Solana Dex Volumes

With investors constantly on the lookout for the best layer 1 Blockchain, which crypto coin stands out. With Reserve Rights (RSR) Prices surging, Solana Dex volumes surging the options to choose between is incredible but which one of these options will prove to be lucrative as well as provide long term financial security? Meanwhile BlockDAG emerged as a contender with innovative technology and sustainable approach.

The Rise of Solana DEXs in Trading Volume

Solana-based decentralised exchanges (DEXs) have captured a significant market share in the decentralised exchange volume. Leading the pack is Raydium, followed by Jupiter and Orca, with Raydium's 24-hour trading volume hitting nearly $2.2 billion. This volume surpasses that of Ethereum's Uniswap V3. Raydium and Jupiter alone account for over 37% of the market share by trading volume among decentralised exchanges.

This shift indicates a growing preference for Solana DEXs over their counterparts on other blockchains.

Reserve Rights Set To Deliver On Bearish Predictions?

The Reserve Rights (RSR) price surged by over 52% recently, hitting a 17-month high. Despite this significant jump, RSR is considered overvalued, with market indicators suggesting potential corrections ahead.

Analysts have turned pessimistic, indicating a likely bearish reversal. The price analysis suggests a possible 20% correction, with RSR trading potentially declining further.

BlockDAG Presale Results

BlockDAG has swiftly risen to prominence within the crypto community, pushing its innovative approach. Following an engaging keynote in Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing, the project saw a surge.

BlockDAG, a layer 1 blockchain, introduces a diverse array of products, including the versatile BDAG coin and a universally accepted crypto payment card. The project’s introduction of the X-series mining rigs provides an accessible means for individuals to earn BDAG coins, with the potential for daily passive income.

With a firm commitment to community engagement and a novel hybrid approach, BlockDAG could be considered an alternative for cryptocurrency investors.

