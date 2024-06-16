BlockDAG Goes Through Presale, While SHIB and WIF Approaching Milestones

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BlockDAG moves forward with their presale, securing their vision and strategy at this stage of the project development. While Shiba Inu and Dogwifhat show strong volume spikes on the market, BlockDAG aims to secure their roadmap position and rich EVM compatibility in the foreseeable future.

Shiba Inu approaches Cardano’s market cap

Recently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a remarkable rise in its market capitalization, now surpassing $16 billion and inching closer to Cardano (ADA)'s valuation. The rapid increase from about $14 billion since May 27th signals a growing momentum. SHIB is predominantly seeing purchasing activity, indicating increasing interest from investors. Currently trading at approximately $0.000027, SHIB has achieved a 2% increase, potentially marking its third consecutive day of gains, sharply contrasting with Cardano’s modest performance at $0.46 with only a 1% rise.

Dogwifhat experiences surge in market activity

In the active meme coin market, Dogwifhat (WIF) leads with a notable 39% boost in trading volume, reaching $2.68 billion and reflecting strong investor interest. Valued at $3.75, WIF has increased by 6.76% in the last 24 hours and 40% over the last month, displaying a robust bullish trend. The 14.15% increase in Open Interest signifies growing confidence among traders, suggesting a positive outlook for its future market performance.

BlockDAG’s future plans

BlockDAG aims to refine peer-to-peer networking, fine-tune its linear and DAG algorithms, and integrate a proof-of-work consensus mechanism. By mid-July, BlockDAG is set to achieve EVM compatibility, greatly expanding its capabilities to support Ethereum-based contracts and tools.

The Development Network (Devnet) is scheduled for launch soon after, to conduct internal validations and simulations to ensure stability. Come mid-August, BlockDAG will transition to the Testnet phase to undergo rigorous performance and security testing in real-world scenarios.

These steps are essential in preparation for the Mainnet launch in late September, which will initiate full operations and open access to the public, potentially setting the stage for exponential growth.

The platform is set to introduce substantial advancements, focusing on enhancing peer-to-peer networking and optimizing its proprietary linear and Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) algorithms. These improvements aim to elevate the platform's efficiency and scalability significantly.

