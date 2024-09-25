    BlockDAG (BDAG) Offers 50% Bonus while Cardano (ADA), Kaspa (KAS) Surge in Capitalization

    article image
    Guest Author
    BlockDAG’s 50% bonus is offered following a successful testnet
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 17:00
    BlockDAG (BDAG) Offers 50% Bonus while Cardano (ADA), Kaspa (KAS) Surge in Capitalization
    Kaspa, Cardano, and BlockDAG have made significant marks in the cryptocurrency market, establishing themselves as the top coins to watch in the fourth quarter of 2024.

    Over the past year, Kaspa’s value has jumped by 259.6% as many broaden their crypto collections in anticipation of market upswings. Meanwhile, Cardano has not been left behind, with its trading activity soaring past $6 billion in September alone.

    Leading the pack, BlockDAG boasts a remarkable rise in price following a successful Testnet launch, with presale revenue already surpassing many major milestones.

    In celebration of these milestones, BlockDAG is offering a 50% bonus on coin purchases until October 14th. Experts anticipate the project's presale revenue could reach new highs, potentially positioning BlockDAG among the elite cryptocurrencies.

    Kaspa sees 259% growth in 2024

    Over the past year, Kaspa (KAS) has experienced a significant price rise, currently priced at $0.1708. Despite some recent fluctuation in trading patterns, Kaspa's innovative DAG architecture and the new KRC-20 standard have driven its steady performance.

    In just the last month, KAS has increased by 4.5%.  

    Cardano’s (ADA) trading momentum gathers with over $6 bln in September

    Cardano (ADA) is showing signs of a strong upward trend, with its trading volume breaking the $6 billion mark in September. Market specialists are positive, particularly noting ADA’s robust support level at $0.32, which has been consistent for nearly two years.

    Further buoying market sentiments are technical indicators such as the weekly RSI, which shows a positive divergence for the first time in four years, hinting at a potential upward shift. An emerging inverse head and shoulders pattern suggests that ADA could potentially reach $0.61. Coupled with ongoing improvements in smart contracts and ecosystem development, these factors point to a promising future for ADA in the market.

    BlockDAG (BDAG) offers 50% bonus as presale gains traction

    BlockDAG, a rising star in the layer 1 blockchain space, has experienced tremendous growth. Since launching its presale just a few months ago, BlockDAG has seen an incredible surge with 22 of 45 presale batches already sold out. 

    To celebrate the success of its testnet launch, BlockDAG is rewarding its community with a special offer—a 50% bonus on all presale coin purchases.

    Until October 14, users can apply the code BDAG50 at checkout to receive the bonus. This is a rare chance to significantly boost holdings as the presale gains momentum.

    The excitement surrounding BlockDAG is growing, especially with the testnet live, and BDAG’s price is expected to climb in the coming months.

    Currently, BDAG is priced at just $0.0192 per coin in batch 23, but this price won't last long. The 50% bonus offer presents a great opportunity to get involved before prices rise further, positioning BlockDAG as a potential major player in the crypto space.

    Kaspa's impressive 259% growth over the past year has generated excitement, and Cardano’s $6 billion trading volume in September hints at a potential price rise. 

    However, BlockDAG is quickly becoming the standout, with its rapid growth catching everyone’s attention. The 50% bonus on BDAG coin purchases, available until October 14, offers a unique opportunity to increase holdings as the presale accelerates.

    At just $0.0192 per coin, this might be one of the last chances to get in before prices start climbing.

    Learn about BlockDAG (BDAG):

    Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

    Website: https://blockdag.network

    Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

    Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

