Blockchain.com Rakes In $120 Million in New Funding

News
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 13:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Blockchain.com has raised an additional $120 million from Moore Strategic Ventures, Access Industries, and others
Blockchain.com Rakes In $120 Million in New Funding
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Blockchain.com, one of the pioneering firms within the cryptocurrency industry, has raised $120 million in a new funding round.

The list of participants includes New York-based investment firm Moore Strategic Ventures, multinational industrial group Access Industries and others.    

In his blog post, Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith claims that that the company's newly injected cash will help the firm to continue building and innovating:

Companies are adding bitcoin to their balance sheets, central banks are taking notice of the innovations in DeFi, and we’re seeing all time high after all-time high.

Related
Blockchain.com Hurries to Halt XRP Trading Today

65 million cryptocurrency wallets

Apart from reflecting on the growth of the entire cryptocurrency space over the past six years, Smith also underscored Blockchain.com's own achievements such as 65 million crypto wallets.

Six years later, we've come a long way. Bitcoin just crossed the monumental price target of $50k. Over 65M Wallets have been created in 200+ countries. And 28% of all Bitcoin transactions since 2012 have occurred via Blockchain.com, representing billions in transaction volume.

#Bitcoin News #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Elon Musk Addresses Criticism Surrounding His Cryptocurrency Tweets
News
02/11/2021 - 06:13

Elon Musk Addresses Criticism Surrounding His Cryptocurrency Tweets
Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale Incorporates Yearn.Finance Trust as YFI Soars to $45K
News
02/11/2021 - 19:10

Grayscale Incorporates Yearn.Finance Trust as YFI Soars to $45K
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Giant and Its ODL Partner Exchange 130 Million XRP
News
02/13/2021 - 10:34

Ripple Giant and Its ODL Partner Exchange 130 Million XRP
Yuri Molchan