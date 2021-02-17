Blockchain.com Rakes In $120 Million in New Funding

Blockchain.com has raised an additional $120 million from Moore Strategic Ventures, Access Industries, and others

Blockchain.com, one of the pioneering firms within the cryptocurrency industry, has raised $120 million in a new funding round.



The list of participants includes New York-based investment firm Moore Strategic Ventures, multinational industrial group Access Industries and others.



In his blog post, Blockchain.com CEO Peter Smith claims that that the company's newly injected cash will help the firm to continue building and innovating:

Companies are adding bitcoin to their balance sheets, central banks are taking notice of the innovations in DeFi, and we’re seeing all time high after all-time high.

65 million cryptocurrency wallets

Apart from reflecting on the growth of the entire cryptocurrency space over the past six years, Smith also underscored Blockchain.com's own achievements such as 65 million crypto wallets.