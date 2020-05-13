Blockchain-Related Jobs Officially Recognized in China

Wed, 05/13/2020 - 15:54
Alex Dovbnya
The Chinese government has approved a new batch of cutting-edge professions, which also includes blockchain jobs
According to tech news outlet Abacus, blockchain engineers and blockchain application operators have been recognized as official professions in China.

The most recent batch of novel jobs unveiled by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MHRSS) also includes live-streamers and 3D printer operators.  

Staying ahead of the curve

In order to keep up with rapid technological development, China continues to expand its classification of professions. 

The revised version of China’s occupation reference book, which was first published in 1999 with 1,838 titles, was re-released back in 2015 with a slew of new additions.      

Last year, the MHRSS recognized 13 new jobs that spawned various disruptive industries such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.     

These jobs usually get more support from the Chinese government, which is why they have to be approved by experts and the general public before making the cut.     

Blockchain, not crypto 

As reported by U.Today, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared blockchain a national strategy in October 2019.

The embracement of the technology that underpins Bitcoin sparked a new wave of crypto enthusiasm in China and far beyond its borders.

However, this frenzy quickly dissipated as soon as it became clear that China wasn’t going to warm up to Bitcoin, which has been banned there since September 2017. 

