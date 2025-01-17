Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 7-Year Low on Exchange: Supply Shock?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin at lows in terms of supply on exchanges, and it could be first sign of supply shock
    Fri, 17/01/2025 - 9:10
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 7-Year Low on Exchange: Supply Shock?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At its lowest exchange reserve in seven years, Bitcoin has achieved a noteworthy milestone. The exchange reserve chart shows a steep decline to 20.4 million Bitcoin on exchanges. Fewer coins are available for instant trading when the reserve is this low, which could be a bullish indication for the market

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is trading above $100,000 on the price chart for the first time since its recent breakout, indicating encouraging momentum. The stage is set for further bullish performance following the breakout of important resistance levels such as the 50 EMA. The price increase and the shrinking exchange reserves point to a potential supply shortage that might push Bitcoin to all-time highs. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since decreased availability increases demand, low exchange reserves have historically preceded notable price increases. With Bitcoin's price chart showing a robust recovery and consistent upward movement, the current market dynamics are consistent with this trend. The level of $105,000 provides immediate support, and $110,000 is the next psychological target. There are dangers to take into account, though.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Surge as Token Hits New Record High
    XRP Above $3: Next Target in Line, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Showing Nothing, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Becoming Bullish Again

    Related
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Legendary Bitcoin Quote Rings True After 16 Years
    Thu, 01/16/2025 - 15:04
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Legendary Bitcoin Quote Rings True After 16 Years
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    If Bitcoin loses steam and falls below $97,000, a crucial level close to the 50 EMA, it may lead to a wider sell-off, which would undermine the current upward trend. The bullish outlook is also reinforced by on-chain data. Long-term holdings are rising in tandem with the declining exchange reserves, suggesting that investors are buying rather than selling. 

    This conduct adds credence to the idea of a possible supply shock and shows confidence in Bitcoin's future price performance. The combination of Bitcoin's low exchange reserves, growing investor interest and technical strength positions it for future growth. If present patterns continue, there may be an impending shift toward $110,000 or higher. Nonetheless, monitoring important support levels is essential to reducing downside risks.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 7:56
    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 17, 2025 - 6:05
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    NEXT BASKET Announces NEBA Token, Powering its Web3 E-commerce Ecosystem
    LBank Unveils Spring Festival Campaign with Exclusive $220,000 Rewards
    CISO Sydney 2025: Uniting Cybersecurity Leaders for a Safer Future
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 7-Year Low on Exchange: Supply Shock?
    Bitcoin Reclaims $102K Amid Speculation About Strategic Reserve
    XRP Surpasses Bitcoin in Trading Volume on Coinbase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD