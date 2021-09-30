Ekta
Ekta

Bitfinex Goes Offline and Turns Off Trading

News
Thu, 09/30/2021 - 10:07
article image
Arman Shirinyan
One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges went offline
Bitfinex Goes Offline and Turns Off Trading
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to its Twitter account and status page, the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange went offline after traders could not access their orders and funds on the exchange. Currently, the Bitfinex team is looking into the issue and promises to open trading at around 10:05 UTC.

The first reports of inconvenience on the platform appeared at 7:30 a.m. UTC, but at that time the platform was still online, with the trading process halted. Web servers, trading engines and backend workers are still under maintenance.

Related
157.7 Million XRP Pushed Between Large Crypto Platforms

After the opening of the platform, traders will be able to close the open orders that they had previously opened. According to various reports from individual traders, funds withdrawing also has not been functioning properly. There was also no significant activity on exchange-owned addresses.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitfinex Goes Offline and Turns Off Trading
09/30/2021 - 10:07
Bitfinex Goes Offline and Turns Off Trading
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 157.7 Million XRP Pushed Between Large Crypto Platforms
09/30/2021 - 09:19
157.7 Million XRP Pushed Between Large Crypto Platforms
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Why Projects Like MATIC and AVAX Receive More Social Attention Amid Altcoin Market Bloodbath
09/30/2021 - 09:03
Here's Why Projects Like MATIC and AVAX Receive More Social Attention Amid Altcoin Market Bloodbath
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan