Iran's Main Stock Exchange Embroiled in Bitcoin Mining Scandal

News
Wed, 09/29/2021 - 19:31
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The head of Iran’s main stock exchange has called it quits over a Bitcoin mining scandal
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ali Sahraei, the head of the Tehran Stock Exchange, resigned earlier today after a Bitcoin mining farm was found at the TSE headquarters.

According to IRNA, Iran’s national news agency, rumors about a clandestine mining operation were initially dismissed as false by state electric company Tavanir.

The exchange’s public relations department, however, discovered several ASIC miners in the building on Monday and then issued an official statement about the illegal operation:  

During the supervisory proceedings of the Stock Exchange and Securities Organization, a number of miners were discovered in the company’s building.

In late May, Iran imposed a four-month ban on Bitcoin mining due to frequent blackouts. It was supposed to expire on Sept. 22, but there was no official announcement.   

As reported by U.Today, an IT specialist was recently caught stealing electricity at a Polish police station.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

09/29/2021 - 19:31
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
