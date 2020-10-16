Bitfinex Announces Polkadot (DOT) Staking Rewards Next to ADA, EOS and ATOM

Bitfinex has added Polkadot to its staking program, now users can stake their DOT, as well as ADA, EOS, ATOM, etc

In a press-release shared with U.Today, the major Bitfinex exchange spread the word about adding staking rewards for Polkadot (DOT) network. This open-source platform ensures interoperability between multiple chains.

DOT has been added to a group of coins that were listed for staking on Bitfinex earlier - ADA, ATOM, VSYS, EOS and XTZ.

Staking allows users to earn more profits using their crypto holdings – Bitfinex offers 14 percent annually for holding their DOT coins for them.

The CTO of the exchange, Paolo Ardoino, said that Bitfinex is pleased to enable its users to increase their crypto wealth by helping to create an open financial system.

Bitfinex in-house custody service will ensure that staked coins are safe and sound. Coins will not be leaving Bitfinex for third-party custodians.