PointPay
PointPay

Salvadorans to Receive Free Bitcoin from Government

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 04:54
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin adoption is spreading like wildfire in the tropical country
Salvadorans to Receive Free Bitcoin from Government
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

El Salvador is going to airdrop $30 worth of Bitcoin to every adult citizen, President Nayib Bukele announced Friday during his live address.   

Bukele presented a Bitcoin wallet named “Chivo” (a slang term for “cool” in Spanish) that works on both Android and iOS devices.  

Salvadorans will be able to claim the gift upon registration. They will be asked to provide their DUIs (Salvadoran IDs) and phone numbers.

Bukele believes that it will help encourage the use of cryptocurrencies.

The president offered a step-by-step guide on how to use the app on national television.        

Bukele
Image by @alexmorrisut

Citizens will be able to immediately covert Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar within the app.  

Chivo will not use up any data, meaning that citizens won't need a cell plan: 

The wallet app will even work anywhere with a cell connection, and you won't have to have a cell plan for the app. 

The app’s users will make payments and send money with the help of QR codes. It will also possible to buy and sell the largest cryptocurrency.

Related
Elon Musk Ridicules Bitcoin Maxis, Trolls "Bicurious" Jack Dorsey

Bitcoin to become legal tender in September  

Bukele also announced that El Salvador’s Bitcoin law is going to come in effect this September.     

As reported by U.Today, the landmark bill was passed with a supermajority vote on June 9.  

The Chivo app will become available on Google Play and the App Store in September. 

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Says This Pattern May Send XRP to All-Time Lows
06/25/2021 - 08:00

Savvy Trader Peter Brandt Says This Pattern May Send XRP to All-Time Lows
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Salvadorans to Receive Free Bitcoin from Government
06/25/2021 - 04:54

Salvadorans to Receive Free Bitcoin from Government
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk Ridicules Bitcoin Maxis, Trolls "Bicurious" Jack Dorsey
06/25/2021 - 03:54

Elon Musk Ridicules Bitcoin Maxis, Trolls "Bicurious" Jack Dorsey
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya