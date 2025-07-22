Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin's Next Stop at $131,200, If This Happens, Says Analyst

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 14:07
    Analyst has revealed scenario at which Bitcoin may fly above $131,000
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin's Next Stop at $131,200, If This Happens, Says Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known on the X social media platform as @ali_charts, believes that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has odds of soaring much higher than the recent all-time high very soon.

    The analyst has published an X post with a Bitcoin chart attached, showing how BTC can soar as high as $131,200.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 07/22/2025 - 08:55
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming
    ByYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    Coinbase CEO Ends Speculation on What's Next for Major US Exchange
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Save Bitcoin – Biggest Crash in History Coming

    "Bitcoin could march towards $131,200"

    According to Martinez, Bitcoin could continue rising and reach $131,200 if it manages to maintain the important support level that has formed at $117,400.

    Advertisement

    This conclusion is based on a technical analysis trendline from the start of July. Besides, the 2.33% growth logged by Bitcoin today, on July 22, adds to the analyst's narrative. A day before, BTC traded at $116,620, while now it is changing hands slightly above the $119,300 level.

    SpaceX transfers Bitcoin after three years of holding

    Earlier today, the crypto community was intrigued by the news that Elon Musk’s spacecraft company, SpaceX, made its first Bitcoin transfer after three years of keeping its BTC inactive.

    SpaceX transferred 1,308 BTC worth approximately $153 million, and the transaction targeted anonymous address "bc1q8k...phartf," according to Arkham Intelligence on-chain data aggregator.

    The last Bitcoin transfer made by Musk’s SpaceX was noticed on June 10, 2022. Back then, the company sent 3,505 BTC (valued at around $102 million back then) to the largest U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. SpaceX now still holds 6,977 BTC, equal to roughly $815 million in total.

    #Bitcoin #SpaceX
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 14:01
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jul 22, 2025 - 13:57
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live on MexC, Gate.io, Uniswap and Multibank.io.
    CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap with Hackathon and 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin's Next Stop at $131,200, If This Happens, Says Analyst
    XRP First Major 2025 Golden Cross Created, $5 Next?
    SHIB Price May Soar 800% in One Week: SHIB Team
    Show all