Bitcoin's Daily Candle Closes at All-Time High

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's price surged to record high, closing at $68,463, as it nears $70,000 mark
Sun, 10/03/2024 - 9:12
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
On March 9, Bitcoin reached a historical milestone, with its daily closing price hitting an all-time high of $68,463.

At press time, Bitcoin is on the verge of breaking the $70,000 mark, trading at approximately $69,415. This surge reflects a broader trend of increasing investment and confidence in the digital currency market.

Market dynamics and Bitcoin's dominance

The total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies currently stands at $2.76 trillion, with Bitcoin commanding a 49% market dominance.

Bitcoin's current price has ensured that 100% of its holders are profiting. The flagship cryptocurrency is just a hair's breadth away from its previous all-time high. Specifically, 52.25 million addresses are profiting from their Bitcoin holdings.

According to IntoTheBlock data, the transaction volume exceeding $100,000 in the past week amounted to $184.06 billion. This shows robust market activity predominantly from the Western hemisphere.

The unprecedented surge in Bitcoin's price can be significantly attributed to the success of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For instance, BlackRock's IBIT has already surpassed MicroStrategy (MSTR) in terms of Bitcoin holdings.

Cryptocurrency liquidations: Closer look

Amid Bitcoin's triumph, the broader crypto market has experienced significant liquidations. In the past 24 hours alone, total liquidations amounted to $138.63 million, with a more considerable portion affecting long positions.

Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, reported $6.84 million in liquidations, with a notable lean toward short positions, which comprised 62.54% of the total liquidations. Similarly, on OKX, another major exchange, total liquidations amounted to $5.72 million, with short positions again prevailing at 58.45%.

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

