Is Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Reach $70,000?

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin gaining more confidence for another ATH try
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 11:40
Bitcoin is teasing the cryptocurrency community with its dance near the all-time high, having recently rebounded above $67,600. This movement places BTC tantalizingly close, a mere 2.4% away, from the $69,200 all-time high it hit just yesterday. As trader sentiment tilts toward the bullish side, the possibility of surging past the $70,000 mark is becoming more pronounced.

Bitcoin’s rapid recovery from any setbacks and its resilience near the all-time high is a strong bullish indicator. Support levels have risen correspondingly, with the psychological barrier of $65,000 now serving as a robust foundation for further ascents. Should BTC successfully establish itself above this level, the pathway to $70,000 may become less obstructed.

Resistance, on the other hand, is evident just above current price levels, and any approach toward $70,000 is likely to face significant pushback. A breakthrough above this range would signal strong momentum, possibly paving the way for a new support zone to form at a higher level.

The overall market sentiment has shifted to a predominantly bullish outlook, further fueled by positive reactions to Bitcoin ETFs and whale inflows.

There is tangible optimism that with sufficient institutional and whale support, coupled with ETF-related inflows, BTC could sail past the $70,000 milestone. A further all-time high is plausible, particularly if the crowd exhibits a healthy level of skepticism — a counterintuitive but often accurate predictor of market tops.

The possibility of a bearish turn should not be overlooked. If BTC fails to consolidate above the $65,000 mark, a pullback could be on the horizon, leading to a retest of lower support levels.

About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

