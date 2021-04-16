Bitcoiner Max Keiser Explains How DOGE Rally Impacts XRP, ADA, ETH, DOT

Prominent Bitcoin supporter Max Keiser reveals “the only reason” why any of the altcoins in the article title exist and explains “what is great” about the DOGE rally

Vocal Bitcoiner Max Keiser, who believes Ethereum to be a centralized scam and is highly critical of altcoins as well, has taken to Twitter to comment on today's DOGE rally.

Elon Musk's beloved Dogecoin (even though he is a Bitcoiner as well) hit a new all-time high of $0.298 on Binance earlier today, reaching the eighth position on CoinMarketCap and $35,242,096,110 in market capitalization.

DOGE has soared more than 100 percent in the past 24 after Elon Musk's latest tweet about the coin.

Keiser believes that the DOGE rally destroys fantasies about major altcoins XRP, ADA, ETH, BCH, BSV, BNP and DOT—regarding any actual competitive advantage they may have over Bitcoin.

The only reason for their existence, according to Keiser, is "to steal your Bitcoin."