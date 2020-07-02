Tweet-based article

Bitcoin Will Never Have ‘Top’ at Full Adoption, Pierre Rochard Says, Here’s Why

News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 13:48
Yuri Molchan
Satoshi Nakamoto Institute Co-Founder, Pierre Rochard, has explained why even the last Bitcoin adopters will benefit from saving the flagship cryptocurrency
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

An outspoken Bitcoin maximalist and a co-founder of the Satoshi Nakamoto Institute, Pierre Rochard, has taken to Twitter to say that even the last adopters of Bitcoin are likely to benefit from saving it and explained his thoughts.

‘No Bitcoin 'top' at full adoption’

Mr. Rochard tweeted that, on the condition that the global productivity continues rising year after year and with each decade, there will hardly be ‘a bitcoin 'top' at full adoption’.

The thing here, he explained, is that it will make the purchasing power of the money increase at a stable pace because of deflation caused by the all-the-time rising productivity. 

 

Image via @pierre_rochard

Related
Bitcoin Price Has Fallen 53% Priced in Gold since June 2019 – HODLers Remain Delusional: Peter Schiff

Fed up with the Fed

Commenters largely agreed with the economic model presented in the tweet.

They poured criticism over the current fiat system and the Fed bailing out companies and CEOs (implying the growing distance between the rich and the poor in the US) without taking real care of the average people.

These Bitcoin enthusiasts claim that once BTC replaces the USD or becomes a legitimate alternative to fiat, it will likely solve this problem, supporting the argument Pierre Rochard offered above.

If Bitcoin remains a store of value only

One Twitter user, however, expressed an opposite take. He pointed out that the last adopters of Bitcoin would only be able to earn a few Satoshis and, thus, would be unable to benefit much from having BTC, implying that that model could work only if Bitcoin remains a store of value and an investment tool.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

Ripple Adds Global B2B Payment Operator Currencycloud to Its Partner List
Yuri Molchan
News
1 hour ago

Bitcoin Price Has Fallen 53% Priced in Gold since June 2019 – HODLers Remain Delusional: Peter Schiff
Yuri Molchan
News
5 hours ago

Bitcoin Fundamentals Hit New Major Highs Regarding New Wallets and BTC Transactions
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies