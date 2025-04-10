Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 15:57
    Bitcoin whales with 1,000 and 10,000 BTC are increasing their holdings
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market tide is changing course at the moment, with Bitcoin (BTC) whales now on a rampage. According to data from CryptoQuant, there is a significant uptick in the number of Bitcoin being stacked by large whales on the market. This move signals a return of the bullish perception around the coin, a major setup for growth.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin whales ready for price rally

    Per the update, large investors' demand for Bitcoin is accelerating. The balance of wallets holding 1,000 to 10,000 Bitcoin units is rising faster than the 30-day average. According to the data analytics platform, this typically signals strong investor confidence.

    Related
    'Bitcoin Is Strategy,' Michael Saylor Issues Enigmatic Tweet, Here's Twist
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 15:00
    'Bitcoin Is Strategy,' Michael Saylor Issues Enigmatic Tweet, Here's Twist
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Many investors capitulated when the BTC price dropped as low as 25% from its all-time high of $109,114.88 amid the global tariff strain. However, the renewed accumulation trend signals overall network health and serves as a sign that Bitcoin is a worthy investment and store of value.

    The large investor balance has been steadily rising since at least March 3. The CryptoQuant update noted that this estimation excludes exchanges and BTC linked to Bitcoin mining pools.

    With the shift in investor adoption, the optimism that this will translate to a price breakout remains high.

    BTC price outlook and expectations

    Bitcoin has experienced intense fluctuations over the past few weeks. However, some stability is now creeping into the top coin.

    Related
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    Thu, 04/10/2025 - 12:27
    Ethereum Still Overvalued, Samson Mow Says As ETH Price Revisits 2023 Lows
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    As of press time, the price of Bitcoin was changing hands for $81,008, up by 4.85% in 24 hours. Prior to this rally, Bitcoin traded below $75,000 about 24 hours ago. Despite the outlook at the time, Michael Saylor issued a "buy BTC" post, maintaining optimism of an imminent rebound.

    Many experts are convinced that the bearish volatility in the price of Bitcoin is a short-term trend. With BTC maintaining its uptick since the tariff reversal, the expectations of a sustainable rally remain high.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:54
    PEPE Faces Key Test After Death Cross Signal: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Apr 10, 2025 - 15:44
    XRP Price Prediction for April 10
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON to Solana Migration Launches on Bridgemedaddy.com
    Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Summit Is Just One Week Away
    Gate Q1 2025 Transparency Report: Sustained Leadership in Crypto Markets with Multiple Metrics Hitting New Highs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication
    PEPE Faces Key Test After Death Cross Signal: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for April 10
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD