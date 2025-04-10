Bitcoin Whales Go on Accumulation Spree, Here's Implication

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market tide is changing course at the moment, with Bitcoin (BTC) whales now on a rampage. According to data from CryptoQuant, there is a significant uptick in the number of Bitcoin being stacked by large whales on the market. This move signals a return of the bullish perception around the coin, a major setup for growth.

Bitcoin whales ready for price rally

Per the update, large investors' demand for Bitcoin is accelerating. The balance of wallets holding 1,000 to 10,000 Bitcoin units is rising faster than the 30-day average. According to the data analytics platform, this typically signals strong investor confidence.

Many investors capitulated when the BTC price dropped as low as 25% from its all-time high of $109,114.88 amid the global tariff strain. However, the renewed accumulation trend signals overall network health and serves as a sign that Bitcoin is a worthy investment and store of value.

The large investor balance has been steadily rising since at least March 3. The CryptoQuant update noted that this estimation excludes exchanges and BTC linked to Bitcoin mining pools.

With the shift in investor adoption, the optimism that this will translate to a price breakout remains high.

BTC price outlook and expectations

Bitcoin has experienced intense fluctuations over the past few weeks. However, some stability is now creeping into the top coin.

As of press time, the price of Bitcoin was changing hands for $81,008, up by 4.85% in 24 hours. Prior to this rally, Bitcoin traded below $75,000 about 24 hours ago. Despite the outlook at the time, Michael Saylor issued a "buy BTC" post, maintaining optimism of an imminent rebound.

Many experts are convinced that the bearish volatility in the price of Bitcoin is a short-term trend. With BTC maintaining its uptick since the tariff reversal, the expectations of a sustainable rally remain high.