    Bitcoin Whales Disappear

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin's market sees significant downturn as crypto analyst Ali Martinez highlights disappearance of major whale activity
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 15:00
    Bitcoin Whales Disappear
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez has observed a significant decline in Bitcoin whale activity since March 14, sparking speculation about its potential impact on BTC price. Martinez's analysis, supported by accompanying charts, reveals a notable drop in transactions involving sums exceeding $100,000, following Bitcoin's surge to a new high of $73,750 per BTC.

    Data from Martinez's charts highlights that over the past 24 hours, transactions above $100,000 amounted to 2,896, with those surpassing $1 million totaling 521. Prior to Bitcoin's peak, whale activity exhibited a proportional increase, peaking at around 4,500 daily transactions valued at a million dollars or more, and approximately 24,500 transactions exceeding $100,000.

    Source: Ali Martinez

    Martinez suggests that the absence of substantial whale activity could be contributing to Bitcoin's recent price stagnation, as the cryptocurrency struggles to maintain momentum amid diminishing volatility. The analyst's observations raise questions about the role of large-scale investors in driving market dynamics, particularly in light of their reduced participation.

    The decline in whale activity presents a divergence from previous patterns, where heightened transaction volumes by major players often coincided with significant price movements. Martinez's assessment hints at the possibility of a resurgence in whale transactions serving as a catalyst for renewed bullish sentiment in the Bitcoin market.

    As investors and crypto enthusiasts keep a close watch on Bitcoin's movements, all eyes are now on whether the reemergence of whale activity will indeed serve as the catalyst for a bullish trend in the crypto market.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

