Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) in This Important Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin has outpaced two top-10 cryptocurrencies in terms of recent acquisitions
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 11:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) in This Important Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Recent analytics report shows that the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin has left behind its rivals from the top 10 list — the original meme coin DOGE and Cardano’s native PoS token ADA.

    Advertisement

    The report shows that Bitcoin whales and smaller investors have been much more active recently than those of Dogecoin and Cardano.

    Related
    'Satoshi Created a Way,' Michael Saylor Says, Triggering Heated Discussion About Bitcoin Creator

    Bitcoin beats DOGE and ADA by wallet activity

    On-chain data aggregator Santiment has published a report about the recent activity of wallet owners who hold Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Cardano.

    The tweet says that the number of non-empty Bitcoin wallets has been increasing at a rapid pace despite the high volatility, which has been causing “choppy prices.” As for leading altcoins, such as Dogecoin and Cardano, DOGE wallets grew earlier this year but have now flattened their rising curve.

    As for Cardano’s ADA, Santiment says that it is “one of the few networks to see active wallets drop.”

    Despite that data, another on-chain data company, cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, using Santiment data, has reported that over the past two weeks, a substantial drop in Bitcoin whales’ activity has been detected.

    He suggested that a notable increase in Bitcoin whale transactions could contribute to boosting the Bitcoin price from the current $62,964 level.

    #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin #Cardano #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    2024/04/27 11:43
    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    2024/04/27 11:43
    XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Is Bull Run Over? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Impending Bitcoin Collapse
    2024/04/27 11:43
    Is Bull Run Over? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Impending Bitcoin Collapse
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) and Cardano (ADA) in This Important Metric
    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD