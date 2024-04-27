Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    $157 million worth of liquidations recorded in crypto market as volatility hits
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 11:20
    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The entire cryptocurrency market saw selling pressure as Bitcoin's price fell to its lowest point in over a week. Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap, extended its declines from highs of $65,287 on April 25 into the second day, reaching intraday lows of $62,389.

    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin sell-off spurred a wave of selling in the crypto market, exacerbating the downward pressure on alternative cryptocurrencies known as "altcoins."

    At the time of writing, BTC had dropped 2.28% in the previous 24 hours to $62,839. Several cryptocurrencies were also trading in red, with losses ranging from 2% to 15%. Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu fell about 6% in the last 24 hours, while Solana meme coins Dogwifhat and Bonk suffered worse losses, falling 11.80% and 13.45%, respectively.

    The price downturn caught some investors off guard, leading to a cascade of liquidations across various cryptocurrency exchanges.

    According to CoinGlass data, over $157.29 million worth of crypto assets were liquidated within the last 24 hours, with Bitcoin accounting for $42.22 million of that total.

    The downturn in the cryptocurrency market coincided with the release of higher-than-expected inflation data, raising investor concerns about the global economy's outlook.

    According to CNBC, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding food and energy, grew 2.8% year on year in March, matching February and slightly exceeding expectations.

    The Fed targets 2% inflation, which the core PCE has exceeded for the past three years. The Fed focuses on the PCE in particular because it compensates for changes in consumer behavior.

    Related
    Bitcoin Achieves Groundbreaking Milestone, and It's Not BTC Price

    The report comes on the heels of bad inflation news from Thursday, and the Fed might probably keep interest rates unchanged until at least the summer, unless the data changes significantly.

    With inflation still rising two years after it peaked at the highest level in more than 40 years, central bank policymakers are closely monitoring the data as they consider the next steps in monetary policy.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    2024/04/27 11:15
    XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Is Bull Run Over? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Impending Bitcoin Collapse
    2024/04/27 11:15
    Is Bull Run Over? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Impending Bitcoin Collapse
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Ripple CTO Celebrates His Very First Tweet, Here's What He Said Back Then
    2024/04/27 11:15
    Ripple CTO Celebrates His Very First Tweet, Here's What He Said Back Then
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin: What Caused $157 Million Price Plunge?
    XRP Eyes Big Bullish Rebound, Here Are Catalysts to Watch
    Is Bull Run Over? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Impending Bitcoin Collapse
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD