leaderboard
Bitcoin Wages Might Become Available for Miami Employees, According to City's Mayor

News
Wed, 10/13/2021 - 10:48
Arman Shirinyan
Miami mayor is bullish on Bitcoin, looking forward to paying his employees with digital assets
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has recently made a statement that it is "a major priority" for the city of Miami to create an overflow that would allow municipalities to pay its employees in Bitcoin, according to Bloomberg. Suarez has said that they are looking forward to becoming the "crypto capital of the United States." The goal will be reached by the implementation of a progressive path of Bitcoin adoption.

The city will issue a proposal that will help to create terms to make payment in Bitcoin available. The mayor has also stated that the administration will move forward with a proposed plan to allow residents to pay fees and taxes with digital currency.

