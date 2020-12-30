Bitcoin Surges to $28,533: New All-Time High

World's biggest cryptocurrency has reached another all-time high this week – now, BTC has hit the $28,500 area

CoinMarketCap has shown that the king crypto has spiked to another all-time high, reaching $28,533.

Image via CoinMarketCap

The previous ATH equaled $28,337 three days ago. Bitcoin's market cap now totals an eye-popping $528,410,897,055.85 (a rise by 8.13 percent over the past 24 hours) with the market cap of the Visa giant far behind.

BTC dominance is 70.17 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. The massive BTC rally this fall and winter has been caused by numerous factors, with financial institutions' hunger for Bitcoin as a safe haven (Grayscale now holds $19 billion worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies) and the XRP collapse due to the SEC lawsuit among them.

Image via CoinMarketCap