Bitcoin Surges to $22,000, but Its Dominance Keeps Dropping

Mon, 09/12/2022 - 05:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin’s dominance has dipped lower in spite of the recent price recovery, with the Ethereum merge event stewing the spotlight
Bitcoin Surges to $22,000, but Its Dominance Keeps Dropping
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, cleared the $22,000 mark on Monday. 

It reached an intraday high of $22,350 on the Bitstamp exchange before paring some gains. 

Bitcoin bills have managed to stage an impressive comeback after the top coin dropped to the lowest level since mid-June last week. 

The largest cryptocurrency is now up roughly 9% over the past seven days. 

As reported by U.Today, Yahoo Finance analyst Jared Blikre recently noted that $30,000 and $40,000 could be the next upside targets for the largest cryptocurrency. 

Despite recovering to $22,000, Bitcoin is struggling to increase its market share. According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, its dominance recently dipped below 39%. 

Ethereum has been vastly outperforming Bitcoin over the past month. As reported by U.Today, the ETH/BTC pair reached the highest level of 2022 earlier this month. 

The largest altcoin has benefited from excitement surrounding the Ethereum merge, which is shaping up to be the most important even in crypto this year. The second-largest blockchain will finally transition to the proof-of-stake network. Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano Development Team Shares Date When Vasil's Capability Will Be Ready
09/12/2022 - 10:52
Cardano Development Team Shares Date When Vasil's Capability Will Be Ready
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image All Eyes on Ethereum Price, ETH Merge to Be Main Focal Point: Crypto Analyst
09/12/2022 - 10:35
All Eyes on Ethereum Price, ETH Merge to Be Main Focal Point: Crypto Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Closes Gap with Dogecoin as SHIB Goes Up in Market Cap Top: Details
09/12/2022 - 10:28
Shiba Inu Closes Gap with Dogecoin as SHIB Goes Up in Market Cap Top: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev