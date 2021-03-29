Bitcoin Surges 6%, Touching $58,000

Mon, 03/29/2021 - 10:14
Yuri Molchan
The major cryptocurrency has briefly surged above the $58,000 level
Bitcoin Surges 6%, Touching $58,000
Over the past hour, the world's flagship crypto has surged approximately six percent, rising from the $54,900 area to the $58,180 level.

Bitcoin has recently been receiving massive support from various financial institutions, including Tesla, which is spearheaded by the world's wealthiest person, Elon Musk.

On March 25, Bitcoin dipped to the $50,100 level and has now risen to recover $58,092.

At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $57,909 on the U.S.-based Kraken crypto exchange.

Visa Will Allow Crypto Payment Settlements on Its Network: Reuters

Earlier today, the Visa giant announced that it plans to enable its customers to make crypto payments, using the second biggest USD-backed stablecoin, USDC.

In February, Mastercard made a similar statement, announcing that later in 2021, it will allow cryptocurrency payments to be conducted on its network.

