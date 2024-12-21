Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Can 'Offset US Debt': CryptoQuant Founder

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ki Young Ju, CryptoQuant founder, says it is possible for the United States to strategically accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) to address a portion of its debt. He stated this in a post on X as part of the ongoing debate among cryptocurrency analysts and financial experts.

Proposal for strategic Bitcoin reserve

According to Young Ju, setting up a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) to offset part of the U.S. debt is feasible. Given that the U.S. debt comprises domestic and foreign-held liabilities, Young Ju proposes that the U.S. could acquire about 1 million BTC. The strategic accumulation of this volume should span between now and 2050.

He explains that this could then be utilized to offset 36% of its domestically held debt. This would translate to clearing 70% of the total U.S. debt. Young Ju’s plan focuses primarily on settling domestic creditors. Perhaps he assumes that foreign creditors may not accept Bitcoin as payment.

Strategic #Bitcoin Reserves to offset U.S. debt is a feasible approach.



Notably, Young Ju has relied on Bitcoin’s impressive growth rate over the past 15 years. BTC has recorded significant capital inflows and has recently seen its market capitalization soar above $2 trillion.

Young Ju suggests that if the U.S. government designates Bitcoin as a strategic asset like gold, it could positively impact its status. Notably, Bitcoin could gain equal status and official credibility as a store of value with gold.

Challenges to SBR implementation

Although the CryptoQuant founder’s thesis looks feasible, he foresees some significant challenges. Bitcoin must gain market acceptance and achieve the global trust that gold boasts of. Only then can its viability as a reserve asset be guaranteed.

Additionally, given its susceptibility to speculative pump, Bitcoin’s volatility could prove challenging. This might make it unappealing to creditors.

Despite these hurdles, the analyst believes that if the U.S. government establishes a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, it will signal its confidence in the asset’s long-term potential. This could ultimately encourage broader market acceptance and push BTC into a more active role in global finance.