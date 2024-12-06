Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Ex-Fed Chair Believes Bitcoin Reserve Might Not Be Good Idea: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    On contrary, Bitcoin reserves might send BTC prices soaring
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 15:43
    Ex-Fed Chair Believes Bitcoin Reserve Might Not Be Good Idea: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bill Dudley, former chairman of the New York Federal Reserve, has expressed concerns about the potential inclusion of Bitcoin in the United States' national reserves.

    Advertisement

    The idea of a national Bitcoin reserve has gained traction this year among some policymakers and crypto enthusiasts, who argue that it could provide a hedge against inflation and diversify U.S. financial assets.

    While Dudley believes that crypto technology has the potential to improve the financial system and that a Bitcoin reserve might send BTC prices soaring, he argues that a BTC reserve might not be beneficial overall.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ethereum Price Hits $4,000
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns 11: Details
    Satoshi No Longer Leading Bitcoin Holder
    Ripple CEO Sends ‘Huge Congrats’ to Newly Appointed US ‘Crypto Czar’

    Related
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    Wed, 09/18/2024 - 12:36
    Bitcoin to Skyrocket After Fed Rate Cut, Anthony Scaramucci Makes Epic BTC Prediction
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    At the time of writing, BTC was trading down 4.31% in the last 24 hours to $98,854. It previously touched an all-time high of $104,000 during yesterday's trading session.

    Bitcoin reserve might send BTC price soaring

    In a Bloomberg opinion article, Bill Dudley, former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, explains why he believes a Bitcoin reserve might not be a good idea: it might worsen the government's finances by fueling inflation, and the government would be stuck holding volatile tokens that generate no income.

    Bitcoin, according to Dudley, hardly qualifies as money, and its volatility makes it an unsuitable medium of exchange. In most nations, people are not required to accept it as money, he noted. "Transactions are slow and expensive, requiring significant computing power and energy to validate each one," Dudley stated.

    The ex-Fed president, however, believes that Bitcoin has some positive attributes: "It’s portable—you can keep millions of dollars’ worth on a thumb drive. It’s semi-anonymous, in the sense that holders are identified only by a public alphanumeric key. It can be transferred to anyone, anywhere, without relying on government-regulated banks or other traditional financial intermediaries."

    If enacted, Dudley believes a Bitcoin reserve would undoubtedly send the BTC price soaring as investors pile in to get ahead of the government’s purchases, but on the contrary, it might stoke inflation.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 15:40
    Bitcoin Miner Balance Sees 85,503 BTC Drop in 48 Hours
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 6, 2024 - 15:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Decouples From Bitcoin (BTC): All-Time High Next?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AML Wallet Risk Checker
    Gate.io Launches $50M Fund to Boost the Meme Ecosystem
    Binance’s First GameFi Demo Day with Megalink Complete
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ex-Fed Chair Believes Bitcoin Reserve Might Not Be Good Idea: Details
    Bitcoin Miner Balance Sees 85,503 BTC Drop in 48 Hours
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Decouples From Bitcoin (BTC): All-Time High Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD