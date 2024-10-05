Satoshi-Era Dormant Whale Makes Big BTC Move

A Bitcoin whale holding over $72.5 million Bitcoin from 2009 has sent a total of $3.58 million BTC to Kraken with their most recent movements yesterday, according to Arkham Intelligence.

This Bitcoin was mined only one month after the initial cryptocurrency's launch in March 2009.

Earlier, Sept. 24, this Bitcoin whale moved 5 BTC to Kraken. As of now, the wallet still holds approximately $72.5 million, or 2,049.95 BTC.

BTC in recovering mode

Bitcoin surged 3% on Friday, climbing past $62,000 following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The U.S. added 254,000 jobs in September, far surpassing predictions of 140,000, which bolstered optimism for the broader economy and helped drive Bitcoin’s rise.

Earlier in the week, Bitcoin had dropped 6%, falling to around $60,000.

However, in anticipation of the positive jobs data, the cryptocurrency gradually recovered. After a brief dip following the report's release, Bitcoin spiked over 1%, with other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and XRP experiencing similar gains.